First Images: ITV’s Julian Fellowes Adaptation ‘Belgravia’

ITV has released a series of first look images for their upcoming Julian Fellowes adaptation Belgravia, which is set to premiere in 2020.

Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful evening of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode.

The drama series, which is based on Fellowes’ 2016 novel of the same name, is produced by Carnival Films and stars Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), Philip Glenister (Living The Dream), Harriet Walter (Law & Order: UK) and Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game Of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings And A Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther). Fellowes himself is adapting the novel for television and he will also serve as an executive producer alongside Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Liz Trubridge. Colin Wratten is the series producer, while John Alexander is the director.

Check out the first look images below: