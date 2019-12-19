BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Good Omens’

Good Omens will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday January 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Good Omens picks up just as the end of the world is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

The drama series, which is based on the novel by Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman, is produced by BBC Studios, Narrativa and The Blank Corporation and stars stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos. The executive producers are Neil Gaiman and Chris Sussman for BBC Studios; Rob Wilkins and Rod Brown for Narrativia; and Douglas Mackinnon. The series previously aired on this side of the pond on Amazon Prime Video UK.

