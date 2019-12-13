BBC Two Releases Trailer For ‘Responsible Child’

BBC Two has released the trailer for their factual drama Responsible Child, which is set to premiere on Monday December 16th at 9pm.

Inspired by real life events, Responsible Child tells the story of Ray, a 12-year-old boy on trial for murder. The story is told in two time-frames, following both the events that led up to the murder and the unfolding drama of the trial itself. Ray and his 23-year-old brother Nathan are arrested after stabbing their mother’s partner. Whatever the circumstances that have led a child to kill, the law is clear: the age of criminal responsibility is 10, and at 12 years-old, Ray must stand trial in adult court.

The one-off drama, which was penned by Sean Buckley, is produced by Kudos and 72 Films and stars Billy Barratt (The White Princess), Michelle Fairley (Game Of Thrones), Tom Burke (Strike), Stephen Campbell Moore (The Last Post), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Shaun Dingwall (Topboy), Debbie Honeywood (Vera), Angela Wynter (Le Miserables) and James Tarpey (Our Robot Overlords). The executive producers are Karen Wilson, Katie McAleese, Lucy Richer, Ayela Butt and Mark Raphael. Nick Holt is the director.

Check out the trailer below: