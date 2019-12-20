BBC Two Boards HBO’s International Finance Drama ‘Industry’

Here’s one HBO original that won’t be heading to Sky Atlantic. BBC Two has boarded the U.S. premium cable network’s international finance drama Industry as a co-producer and will now serve as the UK broadcaster.

Industry is described as an exhilarating dive into international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures. The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.

But the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line. The cast lined up for Industry includes Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor, Conor Macneill and Ken Leung.

Industry, which originally landed a series order at HBO back in June, was created by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down and is set up at independent production company Bad Wolf. In addition to Kay and Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese are also writing for the eight episode series. The directors are Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy. The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, Lena Dunham, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay and Ben Irving. Filming is taking place in Cardiff and London ahead of a 2020 premiere.