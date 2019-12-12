BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man’

Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man will premiere on BBC One on Friday December 27th at 7pm, it has been announced.

Worzel Gummidge follows the titular character, who is the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. The series, which is based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, is produced by Leopard Pictures, Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment and stars Mackenzie Crook, Zoë Wanamaker, Sir Michael Palin, Vicki Pepperdine, Steve Pemberton, Rosie Cavaliero, India Brown and Thierry Wickens. In addition to starring, Crook also penned and directed.

The Green Man welcomes another mysterious arrival to Scatterbrook. The Green Man is the creator of scarecrows and keeper of scarecrow lore. He isn’t at all happy that Worzel is consorting with humans. Elsewhere, local aristocrat Lady Bloomsbury Barton is holding a fete, with a Scarecrow competition that Worzel is determined to win. What will Worzel’s most competitive rival, Soggy Bogart, and The Green Man make of it all?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.