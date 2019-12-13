BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Father Brown’ Season 8

The eighth season of Father Brown will premiere on BBC One on Monday January 6th at 2:15pm, it has been announced.

Based on the works of G.K. Chesterton, Father Brown is set in the 1950s and follows the eponymous Roman Catholic priest as he solves crimes in the Cotswold village of Kembleford. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios Daytime Drama Unit and stars Mark Williams, Sorcha Cusack, Emer Kenny, Jack Deam and John Burton.

Season eight sees Father Brown investigate the murder of an eccentric beekeeper, step in when Mrs McCarthy’s family reunion is threatened by a fortune-teller’s predictions and race against time to save Bunty from the hangman’s noose when she is tried for murder. Peter Bullock is the series producer, while the Head of BBC Drama Unit Birmingham Will Trotter is the executive producer. As TVWise previously reported, BBC One has already renewed Father Brown for a ten episode ninth season to air in 2021.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.