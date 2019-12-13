BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Death In Paradise’ Season 9

The ninth season of Death In Paradise will premiere on BBC One on Thursday January 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ardal O’Hanlon, Aude Legastelois, Tobi Bakare, Shyko Amos, Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington.

As TVWise previously reported, Ardal O’Hanlon is poised to exit during season nine and will be replaced as the lead by Ralf Little. Season nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard. Guest stars this season include Nina Wadia, Steve Pemberton, Jade Anouka, Javone Prince, Adrian Edmondson, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West, Samantha Bond, Louise Brealey, Matt King, Clare Hope-Ashitey, Elliot Cowan , Amanda Hale, Alexandra Roach, Adrian Bower, Michael Obiora, Chanel Cresswell, Sam Troughton, Ellen Thomas, Peter De Jersey, Kadiff Kirwan, Andi Osho and Barbara Flynn.

