BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Trial Of Christine Keeler’

BBC One has released the trailer for their Profumo affair drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler, which is set to premiere on Sunday December 29th at 9pm.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories: the chain of events in the 1960s that came to be known as the Profumo Affair. At the centre of the storm was 19-year-old Christine Keeler – a young woman whom the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules.

The six episode drama series, which was penned by Amanda Coe, is produced by Ecosse Films and Great Meadow and stars Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Ben Miles, Emilia Fox, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Anthony Welsh and Ellie Bamber. The Trial Of Christine Keeler is the first title to benefit from financial support from the Keshet International’s Content Fund. Rebecca Ferguson is the series producer, while Andrea Harkin is the director. The executive producers are Kate Triggs and Douglas Rae for Ecosse Films, Amanda Coe and Lucy Richer for BBC.

Check out the trailer below: