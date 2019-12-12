BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘The Goes Wrong Show’

BBC One has released the trailer for The Goes Wrong Show, which is set to premiere on BBC One on Monday December 23rd at 7:30pm. Subsequent episodes will air on Fridays at 8:30pm, beginning on January 3rd.

A TV adaptation of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show follows The Cornley Drama Society undertaking another ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde.

Six brand new, hand-crafted, half hours of theatrical catastrophe include the gripping courtroom drama ‘A Trial to Watch’ and World War II spy thriller ‘The Pilot’. The Goes Wrong Show is simply Mischief’s biggest disaster yet. The series is being produced by Mischief Screen and Big Talk Production and stars Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Check out the trailer below: