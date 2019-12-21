Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ Season 3

The third season of Frankie Drake Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday January 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Frankie Drake Mysteries is set in 1920s Toronto and follows the city’s only female private detectives as they take on the cases the police don’t want to touch. The drama series stars Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Sharron Matthews, Wendy Crewson and Grace Lynn Kung. Honeysuckle Weeks guest stars as Agatha Christie.

The third season of Frankie Drake Mysteries sees Frankie face a family secret while episodes bring her and the Drake Private Detectives team into the world of British aristocrats, illegal boxing, the supernatural, and political fundraisers. The drama series, which was created by Carol Hay and Michelle Ricci, is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.