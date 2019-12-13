Alibi Sets UK Premiere Dare For ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 13

The thirteenth season of Murdoch Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday January 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases.

The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and UKTV and stars Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, Thomas Craig as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Helene Joy as Dr. Julia Ogden, Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree, Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins-Newsome and Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewelyn Watts. Guest stars for season thirteen include Colm Feore (The Umbrella Academy, House Of Cards) and Claire Goose (The Coroner, Casualty)

