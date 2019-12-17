Acquisitions Roundup: UK Broadcasters Renew Deals For ‘Homeland’, ‘Supernatural’, ‘The Good Fight’, ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Superstore’ & More

Channel 4 is remaining the UK broadcaster of Homeland for the show’s entire run. The broadcaster has secured the UK rights to the eighth and final season of Showtime’s CIA drama from international distributor Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. Additionally, they have also picked up the UK rights to the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale from MGM. Both are expected to air on Channel 4 in 2020, shortly behind their U.S. broadcasts.

Sister channel E4, meanwhile, have picked up the UK rights to the fourteenth season of Supernatural in a deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. It is expected to premiere on the channel in early 2020. Out of a prior contract extension with Sony Pictures Television, the channel has also picked up the UK rights to the seventh season of The Goldbergs and the second season of spin-off Schooled. Both are expected to premiere in 2020.

While over at More4, they have secured the UK rights to the fourth season of The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight from international distributor CBS Studios International. The pick up comes out of a licensing renewal they inked with CBS back in 2018. Season four is expected to launch in 2020, shortly behind the US broadcast on CBS All Access.

Despite the impending launch of Disney+ fueling recent rumours that the show might be on the move, The Simpsons is staying in its long-time UK home. Sky One has picked up the UK rights to the thirty-first season of the long-running animated series. They will be airing a Christmas themed episode from the new season on Christmas Eve (Tuesday December 24th) at 7:30pm, before launching season 31 in early 2020. Additionally, Sky One has also secured the UK rights to the eleventh and final season of Modern Family. It will air alongside The Simpsons in its regular Friday night slot in early 2020.

Finally, ITV2 is sticking with their sole first run live-action U.S. acquisition. The ITV owned and operated channel has extended their licensing agreement with international distributor NBCUniversal International Distribution and picked up the UK rights to the fifth season of Superstore. It is expected to premiere on the channel in early 2020.