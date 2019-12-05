5USA Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Enemy Within’

The Enemy Within will receive its UK premiere on 5USA on Tuesday January 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Enemy Within tells the story of Erica Shepherd, a brilliant former CIA operative who is now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being but with nowhere else to turn, FBI Agent Will Keaton enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well.

For Keaton, it’s not easy to trust the woman who cost him so much. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy… they must think like one. The drama series, which was cancelled after a single 13 episode season, is produced by Universal Television and stars Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey, Kelli Garner, Cassandra Freeman and Noah Mills. Ken Woodruff created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Matt Corman, Chris Ord and Charles Beeson.

