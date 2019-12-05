5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘Rookie Blue’ Season 5

The fifth season of Rookie Blue will premiere on 5USA on Wednesday January 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Morwyn Brebner, Tassie Cameron & Ellen Vanstone, Rookie Blue follows a group of young and ambitious rookie cops as they navigate the emotional trials and tribulations of their professional and personal lives. The drama series is produced by ICF Films & Entertainment One and stars Missy Peregrym, Gregory Smith, Charlotte Sullivan, Enuka Okuma, Travis Milne, Ben Bass, Peter Mooney, Priscilla Faia and Matt Gordon.

The show’s fifth season sees the addition of two new characters: Inspector John Jarvis (Oliver Becker, Rent) strolls into 15 Division with a serious agenda; and 15 Division’s brand-new rookie, Duncan Moore aka “Selfie” (Matthew Owen Murray, Degrassi: The Next Generation). In the opening episode of the new season, titled Blink, Andy and Dov become involved in a holdup at a diner, while Nick searches for Sam Swarek’s next of kin.

